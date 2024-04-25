Russia will inevitably lose if it attacks any NATO state – Polish foreign minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told the Polish Sejm (the lower house of the parliament) on Thursday, 25 April that Russia will inevitably be defeated if it attacks any NATO member state.

Source: European Pravda; Polish radio station RMF FM, citing Sikorski speaking on Poland's foreign policy priorities

Details: Sikorski stressed that "Russia's attack on any NATO state will inevitably lead to its [Russia's] defeat".

"The Alliance has three times more military personnel, three times more air resources and four times more ships than Russia," the minister stated.

Sikorski noted that "Russia had just over 1,300,000 military personnel after the first wave of mobilisation". NATO's military personnel – with no additional mobilisation – is over 3.5 million, almost three times as many, he added.

The minister noted that the nominal GDP of NATO and EU countries is over US$45 trillion. The combined GDP of Russia and Belarus is only US$2.2 trillion, i.e. 20 times less, the foreign minister pointed out.

He added that "the 15 NATO countries that most actively support Ukraine spent more than US$1.17 trillion on defence in 2022, while Russia spent only US$86.4 billion, or almost 14 times less".

Background:

Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, German Armed Forces Inspector General, predicts that Russia may be ready to attack NATO countries in five to eight years, once it has replenished its forces weakened by the war in Ukraine.

Over the past few weeks, a number of NATO member states in Europe have been warning about the risk of military aggression from Russia in the near future.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the Russian defence industry is already working to replenish its stockpiles.

