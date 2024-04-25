Lukashenko claims Belarusian opposition wants to seize part of Belarus and bring NATO troops

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the Belarusian opposition is supposedly planning to seize the Kobryn district of Belarus and call on NATO to send troops there.

Source: Lukashenko at the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly

Quote: "They would like to at least seize, I don't know why they chose it, but Kobryn district, and they talk about it a lot. But it is not even near the border. There are districts closer to the border. But no, they chose Kobryn district. They want to seize it, declare power, ask NATO and send in troops."

Details: At the same time, Lukashenko advised Belarusians who have left the country and are "hatching plans" against him as a leader to think about their relatives who remain in Belarus: "Don't forget that you are hurting your loved ones very much. Do not forget that you have some property here, and I advise you to forget about this property. But do not put your family at risk."

He also said that Ukraine had deployed 120,000 troops on the border with Belarus.

Lukashenko also mentioned Belarusian volunteer soldiers who are defending Ukraine and openly opposing his regime.

He said that in the event of an invasion of Belarus, "NATO will follow in the 'second line' behind the 'militants of illegal armed groups' [as he calls those who fight against Russia and do not recognise Lukashenko as president – ed.]."

Lukashenko also stressed that the likelihood of "armed incidents on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is quite high". At the same time, he did not mention that in February 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Currently, Ukraine maintains troops on the border with Belarus, building fortifications and placing mines on the territory from which Belarus or Russia could attack again.

In addition, after Russia invaded Ukraine through Belarus, Lukashenko claimed that Ukraine was supposedly preparing its own attack. Lukashenko spoke of four positions from which Ukraine had been preparing to attack, but had not provided any other evidence to the public.

