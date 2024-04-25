Khmelnytskyi Oblast to allocate over US$1 million from sale of municipal assets to Ukrainian army

More than UAH 54 million (approx. US$1.4 million) received from the sale of municipal assets will be used to meet the priority needs of combat brigades of the Defence Forces in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing the Budget and Finance Committee of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Council

During 2021-2023, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast budget reportedly received UAH 54,454,000 from selling off municipal facilities in small-scale privatisation. At a meeting of the budget and finance committee attended by oblast councillors and representatives of the Oblast Military Administration, it was decided that these funds should be allocated for the needs of military formations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The councillors recommended that the Oblast Military Administration allocate these funds to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, vehicles and mobile personnel accommodation for military units directly involved in hostilities."

The Oblast Council added that the Oblast Military Administration is to draw up the final list of items required, determine how they should be allocated among the military units, and report back to the councillors.

Background: Over the period of January-March 2024, spending from the general fund of the Ukrainian state budget on the security and defence sector reached UAH 408.2 billion (about US$10 billion).

Support UP or become our patron!