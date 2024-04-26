All Sections
Ukraine's intelligence agency conducts cyberattack on services of Russian pro-presidential party – Radio Liberty

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 April 2024, 17:07
Ukraine's intelligence agency conducts cyberattack on services of Russian pro-presidential party – Radio Liberty
Stock photo: Getty Images

Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have conducted a "large-scale cyberattack" on the resources of the Russian ruling party Edinaya Rossiya (United Russia), Radio Liberty reports with reference to its sources in special services.

Source: Radio Liberty with reference to sources in a special service

Details: Reportedly, the servers and websites, as well as the ER.RU and edinros. domains are under attack.  

The journalists add that, despite the claims by the Russian ruling party that "the due operation of critical digital infrastructure is supported", some of the web pages are down.

Background: On 4 March 2024 the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that its cyber specialists had gained access to the servers of the Russian Defence Ministry and obtained a lot of data about the Russian military leadership, orders, reports and directives.

