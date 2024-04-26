Russians bomb industrial facility in Sumy

An emergency worker rescues a cat from a bombarded building. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces struck an industrial facility in the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 26 April.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "On 26 April, the enemy launched an airstrike on an industrial facility in the city of Sumy, using two aerial bombs."

Advertisement:

Details: All relevant services are reportedly working at the scene of the strike. The aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!