Russians bomb industrial facility in Sumy
Friday, 26 April 2024, 12:04
Russian forces struck an industrial facility in the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 26 April.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "On 26 April, the enemy launched an airstrike on an industrial facility in the city of Sumy, using two aerial bombs."
Details: All relevant services are reportedly working at the scene of the strike. The aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.
