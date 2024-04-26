Russia attack Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast, killing two women

The Russians attacked Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on 26 April with various types of weapons. Early reports indicate that two women were killed.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, citing eyewitnesses and the mayor, Yurii Zarko

Details: Suspilne Sumy reported that two women in the city were killed (one died at the scene, the other on the way to hospital), and several other people were injured.

Advertisement:

A fire broke out in the city. A primary health care centre was damaged, and windows and doors were smashed in nearby residential buildings.

Support UP or become our patron!