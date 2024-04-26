All Sections
Russia attack Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast, killing two women

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 April 2024, 14:02
The Russians attacked Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on 26 April with various types of weapons. Early reports indicate that two women were killed.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, citing eyewitnesses and the mayor, Yurii Zarko

Details: Suspilne Sumy reported that two women in the city were killed (one died at the scene, the other on the way to hospital), and several other people were injured. 

A fire broke out in the city. A primary health care centre was damaged, and windows and doors were smashed in nearby residential buildings.

