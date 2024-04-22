All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany promises to send Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 22 April 2024, 13:26
Germany promises to send Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible
Patriot system. Photo: Getty Images

The German government has said that it will send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Siemtje Möller, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany; Ukrinform news agency 

Details: Ahead of the Council meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg, Möller stressed that Ukraine needs more protection from Russian missile and drone attacks.

Advertisement:

She said that Germany has given Ukraine multiple air defence systems, but the current situation suggests that Ukraine needs more protection and capabilities to repel long-range Russian attacks.

Möller stressed that Germany, which has recently announced it will send another Patriot system to Ukraine – its third already – will make sure the air defence system reaches Ukraine without delay.

She also mentioned the recent joint initiative by Germany’s defence and foreign ministers to find additional air defence equipment for Ukraine by encouraging its allies to reassess their capabilities and identify air defence systems that can be sent to Ukraine.

"Every contribution, every [air defence] system, and every component are important, and we also welcome financial propositions," Möller said.

Möller added that Germany has given Ukraine several thousand artillery shells from its stockpile and will deliver around 500,000 more by the end of the year.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanyair defenceUkraine
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Germany
Scholz hopes for quick decision by US Senate on aid to Ukraine
Bundestag representative admits that recently-approved US military aid for Ukraine could be last one
German vice chancellor urges allies to supply more weapons to Ukraine after his visit to Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: