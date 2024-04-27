94 combat clashes occur on front lines over past 24 hours, with most intense ones taking place on Avdiivka front

Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, 94 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours, with 29 of them occurring on the Avdiivka front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 April

Details: The Russians conducted 12 missile strikes and 76 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 83 times.

Russian forces carried out another large-scale attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles of various types, as well as Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. Information on this particular attack is being confirmed.

Cities, towns and villages in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts were subjected to Russian airstrikes over the past day.

A total of 110 settlements in the oblasts of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 Russian attacks near the villages of Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast), and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times near the settlements of Druzheliubivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Hrekivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Terny and south of Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Novyi, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Umanske and Kalynove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Prechystivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 17 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the villages of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) three times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force hit 14 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, a radar station, an ammunition storage point, three air defence systems, an electronic warfare station and a stores and equipment depot.

