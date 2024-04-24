Russian forces intensify activities on all fronts, over 100 combat clashes over past 24 hours – Ukrainian General Staff

Russian forces have launched attacks on seven fronts, conducted five missile strikes and 77 airstrikes and bombarded Ukrainian positions and populated areas about 76 times with multiple-launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 101 times across the war zone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 April

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, [Russian] airstrikes targeted the settlements of Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Kupiansk, Hlushkivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Ivanivka, Pivnichne, Ocheretyne, New-York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Selydove, Karlivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine, Krasnohorivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), and Krynky (Kherson Oblast)."

Details: The Russians fired using artillery on over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times near the settlement of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical position with the support of aircraft.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 24 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to push Ukrainian troops out of their footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River. Russian soldiers, supported by aircraft, launched three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck 17 clusters of Russian military personnel and one air defence system belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 1 UAV ground command post, 1 cluster of weapons and military equipment, 2 clusters of military personnel, one air defence system and three other important Russian targets.

