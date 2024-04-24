Russians carry out over 60 attacks along entire front line – Ukraine's General Staff report

Russian forces launched almost 60 attacks on Ukrainian positions across the entire front line in the past 24 hours, with 18 of them on the Lyman front. Ukrainian forces targeted 11 groups of Russian personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 April

Quote: "In total, the enemy launched 13 missile strikes and 51 airstrikes, as well as 16 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on our forces' positions and settlements...

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck 11 clusters of enemy personnel.

Ukraine's air defence forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile and three enemy surveillance UAVs.

Units of the Rocket Forces targeted one cluster of enemy personnel."

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and carrying out attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation. Over 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar strikes in this area.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack in the area of the village of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast). About 10 settlements were targeted by artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Serebrianka forest and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out an airstrike in the area of Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast). Over 10 settlements were targeted by artillery and mortar fire.

On the Bakhmut front, 13 attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, (Luhansk Oblast), and Vyimka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians also launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Andriivk (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements suffered attacks from artillery and mortars.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to oust Ukrainian units from established positions.

The Russians also launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Vovche, Oleksandropil and Arkhanhelske (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements were struck by Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to restrain the Russians in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried 16 times to break through Ukrainian defence.

The Russians also launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements were attacked by Russian mortars and artillery.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. Airstrikes were also inflicted on Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 20 settlements suffered artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to drive out Ukrainian soldiers from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, they launched one unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian soldiers' positions in Krynky (Kherson Oblast). They also carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Beryslav, Olhivka and Krynky. Artillery and mortar attacks affected around 20 settlements.

