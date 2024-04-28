Russian forces hit private house in Kupiansk, woman freed from rubble

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 28 April, leaving civilians injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians struck the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, at 09:50, damaging two private houses and leaving no casualties.

Later, Russian soldiers attacked the town of Kupiansk, hitting a private house.

A woman, 36, was freed from the rubble before the emergency workers arrived.

A man, 52, has also been injured in the attack and hospitalised with a stomach wound.

