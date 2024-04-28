All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rings out in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 April 2024, 13:44
Explosion rings out in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

On the afternoon of 28 April, an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during an air-raid warning. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Quote: "An explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the explosion also thundered in Zaporizhzhia.

Previously, Ukraine’s Air Force had warned of the Russians' potential employment of ballistic weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians do not reduce intensity of their attacks, with total of 114 combat clashes during one day − General Staff
Russians "nationalise" land plots in temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscates 5 planes, flats and a tourist boat from Russia-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: