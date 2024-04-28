Explosion rings out in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Sunday, 28 April 2024, 13:44
On the afternoon of 28 April, an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during an air-raid warning.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster
Quote: "An explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."
Advertisement:
Details: Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the explosion also thundered in Zaporizhzhia.
Previously, Ukraine’s Air Force had warned of the Russians' potential employment of ballistic weapons.
Support UP or become our patron!