Explosion rings out in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On the afternoon of 28 April, an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during an air-raid warning.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote: "An explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the explosion also thundered in Zaporizhzhia.

Previously, Ukraine’s Air Force had warned of the Russians' potential employment of ballistic weapons.

