Russians "nationalise" land plots in temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 April 2024, 04:58
Russians nationalise land plots in temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has noted that Russian occupation forces are introducing a new scheme for the so-called nationalisation of Ukrainian land plots in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center 

Quote: "The Russians gave the owners of plots, dachas and shares only one and a half months to confirm ownership. The verification process will last from 22 April to 12 June this year."

Details: The National Resistance Center stressed that the Ukrainian register contains more than half a million lines, meaning that there are tons of such land plots.

Quote: "Therefore, a logical question arises – how realistic is it to process such a large number of documents? But it is very similar to the fact that the invaders do not face such a task. The occupiers want to simply take the bulk of the plots from the Ukrainians and then dispose of them at their own discretion."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that it was only possible to confirm ownership there if you had Russian citizenship and original documents. Otherwise, the occupation authorities will not accept it.

It was also added that the Russians applied the same pattern to apartments and houses.

Quote: "The so-called ‘state housing inspection’ works in the occupied territories, the purpose of which is to identify empty apartments or apartments whose owners have left the region. In the future, such apartments will be declared ‘ownerless’ and ‘nationalised’."

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastoccupation
