Electronic military draft notices sent out in St Petersburg, Russia

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 April 2023, 12:30
The authorities in St Petersburg have started sending out electronic military conscription notices in test mode as part of the spring conscription in Russia.

Source: Russian local news agency Fontanka, citing Sergei Kachkovsky, Chief Enlistment Officer in St Petersburg

Details: The test military draft notices are reportedly being sent to Russian citizens to their personal accounts on the Federal State Information System Gosuslugi.

Kachkovsky states that the issue of SMS notices is also being worked on.

Background:

Advertisement: