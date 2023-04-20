Electronic military draft notices sent out in St Petersburg, Russia

The authorities in St Petersburg have started sending out electronic military conscription notices in test mode as part of the spring conscription in Russia.

Source: Russian local news agency Fontanka, citing Sergei Kachkovsky, Chief Enlistment Officer in St Petersburg

Details: The test military draft notices are reportedly being sent to Russian citizens to their personal accounts on the Federal State Information System Gosuslugi.

Kachkovsky states that the issue of SMS notices is also being worked on.

Background:

On 14 April, Vladimir Putin, President of the aggressor country, signed a law that equates electronic conscription notices with paper ones, introduces a register of persons liable for military service and closes the borders for evaders.

Electronic conscription notices in Russia will reportedly be sent out in test mode during the spring conscription – in particular, in Moscow, conscription for military service will be carried out through the Gosuslugi portal.

Maxim Loktev, Chief Enlistment Officer for the Russian capital, said that conscripts who do not live at their place of registration in Moscow are tracked using the city's video surveillance system.

