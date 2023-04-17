All Sections
Electronic conscription notices to be sent out this spring in Moscow

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 April 2023, 18:30
Electronic conscription notices in Russia will begin being sent out in test mode during the spring conscription – in particular, in Moscow, conscription for military service will be carried out through the Gosuslugi [government services – ed.] portal.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the military commissar of Moscow, Maksim Loktev.

Quote from Loktev: "We will start notifying citizens about their appearance in military commissariats… in test mode, through the Gosuslugi portal, via SMS messages, and via phones, there’s a feature like that. As for everything else, the current legislation has not changed, the procedure for conscripting citizens has remained the same."

Details: The military commissar of Moscow expressed the opinion that the spring conscription campaign would be held "calmly and in a good mood".

Background:

