Electronic conscription notices in Russia will begin being sent out in test mode during the spring conscription – in particular, in Moscow, conscription for military service will be carried out through the Gosuslugi [government services – ed.] portal.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the military commissar of Moscow, Maksim Loktev.

Quote from Loktev: "We will start notifying citizens about their appearance in military commissariats… in test mode, through the Gosuslugi portal, via SMS messages, and via phones, there’s a feature like that. As for everything else, the current legislation has not changed, the procedure for conscripting citizens has remained the same."

Details: The military commissar of Moscow expressed the opinion that the spring conscription campaign would be held "calmly and in a good mood".

Background:

On 11 April, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law providing for the creation of a Unified Register of those liable for military service, as well as introducing electronic conscription notices. According to the law, the old method of serving conscription notices in paper form to be signed in person will remain. Two new ways will also be added – the Gosuslugi portal and multifunctional centres.

On 12 April, this law was approved by the Federation Council of the country.

On 14 April, the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, signed a law that equated electronic conscription notices with paper ones, introduced the creation of a register of those liable for military service, and closed the borders to evaders.

