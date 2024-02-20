Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, 18, who was attacked with a knife in the German city of Oberhausen on 10 February along with 17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov, has died of his injuries in hospital.

Source: European Pravda, citing ART Giants on Instagram, the club for which Kozachenko played

Details: ART Giants said Kozachenko died of his injuries on Tuesday, 20 February.

"Artem has been in intensive care at the hospital since the brutal attack in Oberhausen. Unfortunately, over the past few days, his condition deteriorated so significantly that doctors could do nothing more for him," they added.

The 18-year-old Ukrainian’s death was also reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, which expressed condolences to his family.

Background:

On the evening of 10 February, Volodymyr Yermakov, 17, was seriously injured at a bus stop in Oberhausen. He later died in hospital. His friend, Artem Kozachenko, 18, survived and was hospitalised.

German police later established that the knife attack on the Ukrainians had been preceded by a dispute with a group of young people that began on the bus and then continued at the bus stop. Three of those involved in the fight have already been arrested.

