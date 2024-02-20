All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 21:51
Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital
Basketball player Artem Kozachenko. Photo: The Art Giants Club on Instagram

Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, 18, who was attacked with a knife in the German city of Oberhausen on 10 February along with 17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov, has died of his injuries in hospital.

Source: European Pravda, citing ART Giants on Instagram, the club for which Kozachenko played 

Details: ART Giants said Kozachenko died of his injuries on Tuesday, 20 February. 

Advertisement:

"Artem has been in intensive care at the hospital since the brutal attack in Oberhausen. Unfortunately, over the past few days, his condition deteriorated so significantly that doctors could do nothing more for him," they added. 

The 18-year-old Ukrainian’s death was also reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, which expressed condolences to his family.

Background:

  • On the evening of 10 February, Volodymyr Yermakov, 17, was seriously injured at a bus stop in Oberhausen. He later died in hospital. His friend, Artem Kozachenko, 18, survived and was hospitalised.
  • German police later established that the knife attack on the Ukrainians had been preceded by a dispute with a group of young people that began on the bus and then continued at the bus stop. Three of those involved in the fight have already been arrested.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germany
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Germany
Germany prepares plan to transfer long-range systems to Ukraine; Taurus not mentioned
Failure to help Ukraine could harm US economy – German defence minister
New military aid from Germany: Armoured personnel carriers, artillery munitions, drones
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: