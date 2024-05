Industrial facility damaged in Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast

A Russian FPV kamikaze drone damaged an industrial facility in Mykolaiv Oblast on the afternoon of Sunday, 28 April.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "Enemy forces deployed an FPV kamikaze drone to attack Vesniane hromada in the Mykolaiv district yesterday at 11:09. An industrial facility was damaged as a result. There were no casualties." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village, and its adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: Russian forces carried out 346 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sunday, 28 April, injuring one civilian and damaging and destroying several residential buildings.

