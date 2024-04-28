Hotel attacked in Mykolaiv last night recently reopened after previous attack in 2022
Sunday, 28 April 2024, 09:37
The owners of a hotel in Mykolaiv that has been attacked by Russians on the night of 27-28 April have recently reconstructed the hotel after the attack in 2022.
Source: Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The authorities clarified that the strike occurred in the historic part of the city centre.
Advertisement:
There is a children's sports school and a stadium nearby, and no military facilities, the head of the Oblast Administration said.
Quote from Kim: ‘This is an attack on our business, on our economy.
Fortunately, no one was injured.’
Background: At dawn on 28 April, explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv during an air raid warning.
Support UP or become our patron!