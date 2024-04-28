Hotel attacked in Mykolaiv last night recently reopened after previous attack in 2022

Aftermath of Russian strikes on Mykolaiv on 28 April. Photo:Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The owners of a hotel in Mykolaiv that has been attacked by Russians on the night of 27-28 April have recently reconstructed the hotel after the attack in 2022.

Source: Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The authorities clarified that the strike occurred in the historic part of the city centre.

There is a children's sports school and a stadium nearby, and no military facilities, the head of the Oblast Administration said.

Quote from Kim: ‘This is an attack on our business, on our economy.

Fortunately, no one was injured.’

Background: At dawn on 28 April, explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv during an air raid warning.

