Explosions rock Mykolaiv, fire breaks out – photo

Aftermath of Russian strikes on Mykolaiv on 28 April. Photo:Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES)

Explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv at dawn on 28 April during an air raid warning.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "Explosions in Mykolaiv. We are investigating. I will provide the information later".

Updated: In the morning, Sienkevych explained that the Russians had attacked Mykolaiv with drones.

The strike caused a fire at a recreational facility.

The mayor noted that emergency workers had put out the fire over an area of 20 sq. m. There is some damage.

The SES reported that the premises of a hotel had been damaged in a Russian UAV attack on the city. The fire has been put out.

Windows have been smashed in another hotel nearby, and cars have been damaged. In addition, an infrastructure facility has been damaged.

