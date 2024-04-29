Russians bombard Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast 346 times, injuring civilian

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast 346 times over the past 24 hours, destroying residential buildings and injuring one civilian.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "One man was wounded during an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over the past day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 346 times. A total of 10 settlements were under enemy fire."

Details: In particular, the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia and six airstrikes on Veselianka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

A total of 118 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

The Russians bombarded the settlements of Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with multiple-launch rocket systems. They also launched attacks on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Luhivske, Verbove and Stepnohirsk 216 times.

Fedorov noted the authorities had received 12 reports of destruction of housing.

