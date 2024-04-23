German Ambassador to Ukraine attends deminer training in Mykolaiv – photo

Martin Jaeger (on the right) during his visit to Mykolaiv. Photo: Martin Jaeger on Twitter (X)

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger has shared photographs from his visit to Mykolaiv; he attended a training for mine clearance experts as an observer as part of his trip.

Source: European Pravda; Martin Jaeger on Twitter (X)

Details: Jaeger said that during his trip to Mykolaiv he attended training for mine clearance experts and the "demonstration of a new demining machine".

He also said that Germany has made a significant contribution to clearing land in Ukraine of mines and added that the Danish Refugee Council in Ukraine and the HALO Trust are Germany’s key partners in this effort.

Germany is making significant contributions to clearing land in Ukraine. In Mykolaiv I visited a training for deminers and the demonstration of a new demining machine boosting mechanical demining capacities. Thanks to our partners @DRCinUA & @TheHALOTrust pic.twitter.com/5WAXaleiIp — Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) April 23, 2024

Background:

On 22 April, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany said that Germany will send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible.

On 7 April, Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said that Ukraine’s international partners have allocated more than US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance.

