German Ambassador to Ukraine attends deminer training in Mykolaiv – photo

Mariia YemetsTuesday, 23 April 2024, 17:01
German Ambassador to Ukraine attends deminer training in Mykolaiv – photo
Martin Jaeger (on the right) during his visit to Mykolaiv. Photo: Martin Jaeger on Twitter (X)

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger has shared photographs from his visit to Mykolaiv; he attended a training for mine clearance experts as an observer as part of his trip.

Source: European Pravda; Martin Jaeger on Twitter (X)

Details: Jaeger said that during his trip to Mykolaiv he attended training for mine clearance experts and the "demonstration of a new demining machine".

He also said that Germany has made a significant contribution to clearing land in Ukraine of mines and added that the Danish Refugee Council in Ukraine and the HALO Trust are Germany’s key partners in this effort.

Background:

  • On 22 April, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany said that Germany will send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible.
  • On 7 April, Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said that Ukraine’s international partners have allocated more than US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance.

Subjects: MykolaivGermanydemining
