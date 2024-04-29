All Sections
Digital TV broadcasting restored in Kharkiv and nearby areas

Economichna PravdaMonday, 29 April 2024, 10:42
Digital TV broadcasting restored in Kharkiv and nearby areas
Stock photo: Getty Images

Digital TV broadcasting was restored in the city of Kharkiv and the nearby areas on Sunday, 28 April.

Source: Zeonbud, a Ukrainian digital-terrestrial operator, in a comment for Detektor Media

Details: All four multiplexes are currently in operation and broadcast programmes from 34 national and three regional and local broadcasters.

Local residents do not need to make any changes to their settings to watch the programmes: the channels will appear in the network automatically for everyone who has a T2 receiver.

Background: On 22 April, Russian forces struck a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, the Kharkiv TV tower. There was no digital TV signal in Kharkiv and the nearby areas as a result of the attack.

