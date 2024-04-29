All Sections
Ukraine's national debt reaches US$151 billion in March

Monday, 29 April 2024, 15:14
Stock photo: Getty Images

In March, Ukraine's overall state debt increased by 434 billion UAH (8%), to 5.9 trillion UAH (approx. US$151.5 billion).

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance 

Quote: "As of 31 March 2024, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt totaled UAH 5,924,25 billion, or US$151.05 billion," the information certificate on the national debt of Ukraine says.

Within this number are: 

  • State and state-guaranteed external debt totaled UAH 4,239,53 billion (71.56%), or US$108.09 billion.
  • State and state-guaranteed domestic debt totaled UAH 1,684.73 billion (28.44%), or US$42.95 billion.

In March, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt rose by US$7.36 billion.

Background: 

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received US$85.4 billion from international partners to fund state budget expenses.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received approximately US$12 billion in external funds to address its fiscal deficit.

Subjects: Ukraine
