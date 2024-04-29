All Sections
Zelenskyy invites US House Democratic leader to visit Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 29 April 2024, 10:52
Zelenskyy invites US House Democratic leader to visit Ukraine
Hakeem Jeffries. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, 28 April that he has invited the US House Democratic minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, to visit Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (Х), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jeffries played a crucial role in assisting the Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson in passing the foreign aid bill, which includes US$61 billion in assistance to Ukraine. 

Zelenskyy said he had thanked Jeffries for his personal role in Congress's adoption of the law on aid to Ukraine.

Quote: "I appreciate the bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress, as well as President Biden's leadership. I invited Congressman Jeffries to visit Ukraine."

More details: In addition, Zelenskyy discussed the urgent need to strengthen Ukrainian air defence with Patriot systems to protect Ukrainian cities and hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories], the economy and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror.

The invitation came a few days after Zelenskyy announced that he had invited Speaker Johnson to visit Ukraine. 

Jeffries played a central role in the fight for approval of foreign aid, pressuring Johnson to bring the Ukraine aid bill to the floor and providing Democratic votes.

Jeffries even allowed Democrats on the House Rules Committee to vote for the package, an extremely rare move.

Background

Earlier, the Democratic Party said they would not support the resignation of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson if far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene brings the issue to a vote.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkraineZelenskyy
