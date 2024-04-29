Zelenskyy on timeliness of NATO's support for Ukraine: I don't see anything positive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no good news regarding timely support of the Ukrainian army from NATO member countries.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Quote: "Timely support of the Armed Forces. I am yet to see significant positive developments."

Advertisement:

Details: The President believes that "this process needs to be sped up".

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that another difficult point was fulfilled – the allocation of funding to Ukraine. "So we can count on this money," he said.

Quote: "And number three. One thing is to have funds. While that’s important – and once again we sincerely appreciate that decision – but it is as important to see what we can get with these funds."

Background:

On April 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived on a visit to Ukraine. He invited Zelenskyy to the Alliance summit in Washington but, at the same time, expressed doubts that Ukraine would receive an invitation to join the organisation there.

