UK Ambassador to Ukraine starts Good Friday in shelter due to Russian missile attack

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 29 March 2024, 13:20
UK Ambassador to Ukraine starts Good Friday in shelter due to Russian missile attack
Martin Harris, the UK Ambassador to Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Martin Harris, the UK Ambassador to Ukraine, has stated that he was forced to go into shelter on Good Friday due to a massive Russian missile attack.

Source: Harris on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Harris stressed that on the eve of Easter, the Russian Federation is intensifying its vile attacks on Ukrainian cities and citizens.

Quote: "My Good Friday began in the bunker," he added.

Background: On the evening of 28 March, Russian forces launched UAVs into Ukrainian territory from multiple directions simultaneously. Around 04:00 on 29 March, it was reported that the Russians had also launched cruise missiles. The air-raid warning continued all night. 

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, stated that Russian forces have targeted energy facilities.

It was later reported that Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 84 aerial munitions out of the 99 Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 28-29 March.

In light of the Russian Federation's massive missile attack, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink emphasised the importance of providing Ukraine with the necessary assistance as soon as possible.

Subjects: UK
