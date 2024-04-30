All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians conduct 3 unsuccessful assaults on Dnipro River's left bank

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 April 2024, 11:32
Russians conduct 3 unsuccessful assaults on Dnipro River's left bank
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have conducted counter-battery measures and repelled Russian assaults as they persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on 29 April. The Russians have not succeeded.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South’s operational information

Quote: "The enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults on the left bank of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. Having suffered losses, they withdrew to their original positions. 

Advertisement:

The occupiers conducted seven unsuccessful assaults on the Orikhiv front, including four near Staryi Mykolaiv and three near Pryiutne."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South noted that the Russians conducted artillery shelling, launched numerous airstrikes using guided air bombs and unguided rockets. They deployed a large number of attack drones of various types and continued aerial reconnaissance. 

A total of 68 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational zone during the past day. The Russians used 178 FPV drones, two Lancet attack UAVs and 161 fragmentation munition from various modifications of drones, continuing the terror against the civilian population of the front-line territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warKherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
war
Ukraine's Interior Minister announces creation of another brigade, formed of border guards
Russians strike critical infrastructure facility in Kherson Oblast
Russians, supported by aircraft, intensify attacks on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – Ukrainian General Staff
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: