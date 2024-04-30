Russians conduct 3 unsuccessful assaults on Dnipro River's left bank

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have conducted counter-battery measures and repelled Russian assaults as they persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on 29 April. The Russians have not succeeded.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South’s operational information

Quote: "The enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults on the left bank of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. Having suffered losses, they withdrew to their original positions.

The occupiers conducted seven unsuccessful assaults on the Orikhiv front, including four near Staryi Mykolaiv and three near Pryiutne."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South noted that the Russians conducted artillery shelling, launched numerous airstrikes using guided air bombs and unguided rockets. They deployed a large number of attack drones of various types and continued aerial reconnaissance.

A total of 68 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational zone during the past day. The Russians used 178 FPV drones, two Lancet attack UAVs and 161 fragmentation munition from various modifications of drones, continuing the terror against the civilian population of the front-line territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

