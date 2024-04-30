Ukraine's Interior Minister announces creation of another brigade, formed of border guards

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine congratulated Ukrainian border guards on their professional day on 30 April and announced the creation of the Hart 3rd Combat Brigade of the State Border Guard Service, the 11th brigade of the Offensive Guard.

Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "It is symbolic to announce today [30 April – ed.] the creation of the 3rd Combat Brigade of the State Border Guard Service – Hart, whose fighters are already reinforcing the Defence Forces on the eastern fronts."

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Klymenko noted that the border guards had bravely proved themselves in combat in 2014. To this day, the border guard detachments and the formed combat brigades of the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Border) and Pomsta (Revenge) Offensive Guards continue to fight the Russians.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "The defence of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, Mariupol, the battle for Kyiv and the liberation of Ukraine’s north and Kharkiv Oblast from the occupiers are just part of the heroic resistance that continues to this day. This is a difficult but worthy path that leads us to the goal of reaching the 1991 borders. To a safe and peaceful Ukraine."

On 29 April, Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told Ukrinform in an interview that the 15,000-person increase in the number of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was due to the formation of new units within the SBGS and a change in the border guard strategy.

On 30 January 2024, the State Border Guard Service announced the creation of the Pomsta (Revenge) unit, which is part of the Offensive Guard brigades.

