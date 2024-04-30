Russians strike critical infrastructure facility in Kherson Oblast

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast, hitting a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a cultural institution and a car, killing one person and injuring another one over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The head of the oblast said that Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novokairy, Odradokamianka, Bilozerka, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka, Veletenske, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Berehove, Lvove and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

Advertisement:

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian military hit residential areas of the oblasts’ settlements, damaging ten private houses. They also hit a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a cultural institution and a car.’

Details: He added that one person was killed and another injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!