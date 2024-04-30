All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike critical infrastructure facility in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 April 2024, 08:44
Russians strike critical infrastructure facility in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: State Emergency Service’s Telegram

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast, hitting a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a cultural institution and a car, killing one person and injuring another one over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The head of the oblast said that Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novokairy, Odradokamianka, Bilozerka, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka, Veletenske, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Berehove, Lvove and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

Advertisement:

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian military hit residential areas of the oblasts’ settlements, damaging ten private houses. They also hit a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a cultural institution and a car.’

Details: He added that one person was killed and another injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians attack Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, killing one man
Liberation of Nestryha Island near Kherson to enhance counter-sabotage measures, spokesman says
Kherson Oblast: Russian forces hit critical infrastructure facility and educational institution
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: