Russian attack on Odesa: injured man dies in hospital, death toll increases to 5

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 April 2024, 08:01
Russian attack on Odesa: injured man dies in hospital, death toll increases to 5
A fire in Odesa after a Russian missile attack on 29 April. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll of the Russian missile strike on Odesa on 29 April has risen to five, as one of the people who were wounded has died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "Unfortunately, the death toll of yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa has increased to five people. A man born, aged about 63, died in hospital. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Details: Kiper said that 23 people who were injured continue to be treated in medical institutions. Eight people are in a serious condition, and four of them are in an extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.

Background:

Subjects: missile strikecasualties
