Russian attack on Odesa: injured man dies in hospital, death toll increases to 5

The death toll of the Russian missile strike on Odesa on 29 April has risen to five, as one of the people who were wounded has died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "Unfortunately, the death toll of yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa has increased to five people. A man born, aged about 63, died in hospital. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper said that 23 people who were injured continue to be treated in medical institutions. Eight people are in a serious condition, and four of them are in an extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.

Background:

On 29 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa. There were reports of four killed and 32 injured, as well as a fire in the house of former pro-Russian MP Serhii Kivalov, which is owned by the International Humanitarian University.

