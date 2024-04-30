All Sections
Vice-rector of International Humanitarian University killed in Odesa attack

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 April 2024, 12:26
Vice-rector of International Humanitarian University killed in Odesa attack
Borys Vasyliev. Photo: International Humanitarian University on Facebook

On the evening of 29 April, the Russians launched a missile strike on Odesa. One of the attack victims was Borys Vasyliev, the vice-rector of the International Humanitarian University.

Source: the International Humanitarian University

Quote: "The leadership and staff of the International Humanitarian University express sincere condolences to the family, friends, and all who knew, loved, and respected Borys Volodymyrovych," the statement said.

Yuliia Hryshyna, the leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the parliament) and the chairperson of the university's supervisory board, expressed her condolences to Vasyliev’s family and his academic community.

"I know how highly Borys Volodymyrovych's professionalism and dedication to his cause were valued, both by his colleagues and students," she wrote.

The institution's administration reported that Vasyliev was a vice-rector responsible for educational and innovative development and economic activity.

Background:

  • Earlier, local authorities stated that as a result of the attack, 5 people and a dog were killed, with 23 others injured, including a 4-year-old girl who is currently in hospital. Eight of the injured are in critical condition, while four, including a child, are in extremely critical condition.
  • The attacks targeted the palace of the Odesa Law Academy, also known as the Harry Potter Castle or the Kivalov Castle. The State Emergency Service deployed 45 firefighters and 15 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire in the building.
  • The Russians used a ballistic missile with a cluster munition, which is typically deployed against infantry.

