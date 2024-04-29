All Sections
Russians attack Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, killing one man

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 29 April 2024, 13:17
Russians attack Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, killing one man
Photo: Google Maps

Russian troops attacked the village of Kizomys in Bilozerka hromada, Kherson Oblast, on the afternoon of 29 April. As a result of the attack, a 60-year-old local resident succumbed to his injuries. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories)

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Kizomys. They struck people's houses. A 60-year-old local resident was seriously injured."

Details: Prokudin said that the injuries were fatal. The man's heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

Prokudin expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

