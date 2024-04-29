All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with rockets and use 25 air-dropped mines over past day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 April 2024, 02:16
Aftermath of Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians fired 35 times at Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, attacking one of the hromadas with four unguided rockets and using 25 air-dropped mines to attack two others [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 127 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Shostka and Seredyna-Buda came under fire."

Details: The Russians hit Shostka hromada with MLRS, and there were six explosions.

A Russian UAV dropped an explosive device on Bilopillia hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation, and it was also shelled, so there were seven explosions in total.

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with an FPV drone, dropped explosives from UAVs and fired artillery and mortars. There were 12 explosions in total.

There was a rocket attack on Velyka Pysarivka hromada: a Russian helicopter launched four rockets (unguided) from the territory of the Russian Federation. The Russians also fired mortars at the hromada and dropped explosives from UAVs. A total of 25 explosions were heard.

Mortar and tank attacks were recorded in Khotin hromada, with 16 explosions.

The Russians fired on Yunakivka hromada with artillery and dropped an explosive device from a UAV, and there were 25 explosions.

The Russians dropped 14 air-dropped mines on the territory of Esman hromada and 11 on Shalyhyne hromada.

There was artillery shelling in Nova Sloboda hromada, and five explosions were reported.

The Russians fired artillery on Seredyna-Buda hromada, with six explosions.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Sumy Oblast
