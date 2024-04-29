Ukraine's State Border Guard Service says there will be new border defence model with increase in manpower

The increase in the number of servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) by 15,000 is due to the formation of new units within the SBGS and a change in the border protection strategy.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency

Details: Demchenko said that an increase in the number of border guards is a current requirement. The State Border Guard Service is currently forming and continuing to strengthen its capabilities by creating new brigade-type units. These units can actually carry out combat operations, armed with artillery and other means to destroy enemy equipment.

Advertisement:

This is the reason for the increase in the number of SBGS staff, as these units will be responsible for defending the border in the future.

As Demchenko explained, this would no longer be the same security model that existed before, but one with a military component.

Two brigades — Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Border) and Pomsta (Revenge) — have now been formed and are actively performing tasks on the front line. Border guards continue to increase the number of such units in the SBGS structure.

Quote: "Therefore, the increase in the staff of the State Border Guard Service is due to the formation of new units. There are already developments here. These units will take control of the state border when we reach the entire length of our internationally recognised border.

In any case, there will be a new model of border protection: not protection, but defence. Border guards will remain the first on the border, so they must have powerful assets to repel an enemy attack in case of danger.

Border guards remain an integral part of our country's Defence Forces. The range of their tasks is quite wide: from checkpoint operations on the western border or on the border with Moldova to the security of the areas where full-scale combat operations are taking place on the front line. The only wish on Border Guards Day, as on any other day, is to defeat the enemy so that peace can come to our land and border guards can return to their usual work."

Background:

On 24 April 2024, Ukraine's parliament passed the government's draft law No. 11091, which provides for an increase in the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15,000.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted bill to parliament on 18 March.

For reference: According to the decree of previous Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine is celebrated on 30 April.

Support UP or become our patron!