Ukrainian border guards on possibility of Russian advance: Could be a diversionary manoeuvre

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine currently does not detect a striking Russian group capable of launching a new full-scale invasion from Russian territory to achieve strategic goals, but does not exclude the possibility of a diversionary manoeuvre.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Regarding a possible enemy offensive, at the moment the enemy lacks sufficient forces to carry out a full-scale invasion that would enable them to achieve any strategic goal. It could be a diversionary manoeuvre to keep the necessary number of forces near the border and prevent us from diverting our forces to the front line where full-scale combat operations are taking place."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!