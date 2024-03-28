Russians attack one of Kherson's universities: huge holes in facade – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on one of Kherson's higher education institutions. Photo: Suspilne Kherson

Russian troops attacked one of Kherson's higher education institutions around 04:00 in the morning.

Source: Statement of Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Kherson



Quote: "There is a huge hole in the wall, damaged classrooms, and broken windows. This is how one of Kherson's higher education institutions looks today. Today, around 04:00 in the morning, the main building of the university was attacked by the Russian army."

Aftermath of Russian attack on one of Kherson's higher education institutions Photo: Suspilne Kherson

Details: Prokudin also said that on 27 March in the evening, the Russians attacked a residential area in the central part of the city, where one of the strikes directly hit a house. "There were no casualties as a result of this bombardment," he wrote.

Background: Earlier on Thursday, Prokudin reported that two men had stepped on a Russian landmine in the village of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast; one of them was killed.

