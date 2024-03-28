All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack one of Kherson's universities: huge holes in facade – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 March 2024, 11:31
Russians attack one of Kherson's universities: huge holes in facade – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on one of Kherson's higher education institutions. Photo: Suspilne Kherson

Russian troops attacked one of Kherson's higher education institutions around 04:00 in the morning.

Source: Statement of Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Kherson

Quote: "There is a huge hole in the wall, damaged classrooms, and broken windows. This is how one of Kherson's higher education institutions looks today. Today, around 04:00 in the morning, the main building of the university was attacked by the Russian army."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on one of Kherson's higher education institutions
PHOTO: SUSPILNE KHERSON
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on one of Kherson's higher education institutions
Photo: Suspilne Kherson

Details: Prokudin also said that on 27 March in the evening, the Russians attacked a residential area in the central part of the city, where one of the strikes directly hit a house. "There were no casualties as a result of this bombardment," he wrote.

Background: Earlier on Thursday, Prokudin reported that two men had stepped on a Russian landmine in the village of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast; one of them was killed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonattack
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kherson
High-rise building struck in Russian attack on Kherson – video
Russians strike Kherson's centre once again, injuring woman
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures civilian and 3 police officers – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: