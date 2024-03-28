All Sections
Russians fire at a taxi in Kherson, killing driver and wounding 2 people

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 March 2024, 16:36
Russians fire at a taxi in Kherson, killing driver and wounding 2 people
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin

Russian forces opened fire at a taxi in the city of Kherson, killing the driver and injuring two other people inside.

Sources: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian occupiers fired at a taxi in Kherson. Unfortunately, the driver of the car died on the spot from his injuries. My condolences to his family and friends."

Details: Prokudin said that two passengers, a 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were wounded. They were taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Background:

  • On 27 March, Russian troops dropped explosives on a resident of the village of Vesele in Kherson Oblast.

Subjects: Khersonwarattack
Kherson
