All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin seized 180 companies worth US$11.5bn since February 2022 – UK Defence Intelligence

Andrii SynyavskyiFriday, 5 April 2024, 14:57
Kremlin seized 180 companies worth US$11.5bn since February 2022 – UK Defence Intelligence
Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has revealed how Russian authorities are seizing assets in favour of Kremlin-connected businessmen who support the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 5 April on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence noted that since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian Federation has taken under state control about 180 companies worth about US$11.5 billion.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Foreign-owned companies have almost certainly been prioritised, including companies owned by Russians who live abroad,"  the review said.

The analysts explain the actual seizure of companies by stating that the Kremlin wishes to reduce foreign, particularly Western, ties in the Russian economy.

At the same time, the intelligence states that Moscow gains more control over companies in "strategic" industries such as defence.

"This de-privatisation is likely linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call in his State of the Nation address in February 2024 for a new nationalist elite forged by the war in Ukraine," they point out.

The UK Defence Intelligence analysts added that the increase in defence spending almost immediately increased financial pressure on the Russian Federation's budget, along with economic sanctions and capital outflows from the start of the large-scale invasion.

Background:

  • Previously, UK intelligence said that Russia increased the number of attacks on the Novopavlivka front, but to no avail.
  • Earlier, UK analysts reported on Russia's unsuccessful attempts to disguise its military facilities to prevent Ukraine from destroying them.
  • Before that, they analysed how sanctions disrupted the supply of key components for the Russian defence industry.
  • The UK MoD also said that Russia was trying to protect its facilities in the port of Novorossiysk from attacks by Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Slovak PM says Slovakia will not impede Ukraine's path to EU

European Parliament refuses to agree on funding for Council of the EU until Ukraine is given Patriot systems

Media reveals Trump's ideas about NATO and ending Russo-Ukrainian war

Trypillia Thermal Power Plant utterly destroyed in Russian attack

Russia damages Ukrainian power facilities in five oblasts

Zelenskyy after overnight Russian attack: Air defence needed, not lengthy discussions

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:01
"We are in the middle of World War III, but European leaders are denying reality, as in the time of Hitler"
15:55
Slovak PM says Slovakia will not impede Ukraine's path to EU
15:50
Slovakia to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
15:25
Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian President in Vilnius – photo
14:58
European Parliament refuses to agree on funding for Council of the EU until Ukraine is given Patriot systems
14:46
Media reveals Trump's ideas about NATO and ending Russo-Ukrainian war
14:34
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian attack: No place for Patriots other than Ukraine
14:23
Power engineers explain what consequences await Ukraine after Russian attack on Trypillia thermal plant
14:22
Kremlin claims they "would like" to negotiate
14:04
Ukraine signs security agreement with Latvia
All News
Advertisement: