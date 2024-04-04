Russia increases number of attacks on Novopavlivka front but to no avail – UK intelligence

UK intelligence said that Russia has increased the number of attacks on the Novopavlivka front, but to no avail.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on 4 April

Details: UK intelligence noted that the number of Russian attacks southwest of Donetsk (Novopavlivka front) increased from 721 in February to 806 in March, which is 38% of all attacks along the entire line of contact.

"Despite this effort, Russia did not make any notable gains in this area, and continues to contest small settlements including Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine," UK MoD said.

At the same time, UK intelligence noted that in March 2024, the number of Russian attacks along the entire front line decreased by 9% compared to February 2024 – from about 2,340 to 2,120.

They stressed that the number of Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front accounted for a third of all attacks in February, when the city came under the control of the occupation forces, but dropped to a quarter in March.

Background:

