All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia increases number of attacks on Novopavlivka front but to no avail – UK intelligence

Andrii Synyavskyi, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 4 April 2024, 13:13
Russia increases number of attacks on Novopavlivka front but to no avail – UK intelligence
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence said that Russia has increased the number of attacks on the Novopavlivka front, but to no avail.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on 4 April

Details: UK intelligence noted that the number of Russian attacks southwest of Donetsk (Novopavlivka front) increased from 721 in February to 806 in March, which is 38% of all attacks along the entire line of contact.

Advertisement:

"Despite this effort, Russia did not make any notable gains in this area, and continues to contest small settlements including Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine," UK MoD said.

At the same time, UK intelligence noted that in March 2024, the number of Russian attacks along the entire front line decreased by 9% compared to February 2024 – from about 2,340 to 2,120.

They stressed that the number of Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front accounted for a third of all attacks in February, when the city came under the control of the occupation forces, but dropped to a quarter in March.

Background:

  • Earlier, UK intelligence reported on Russia's unsuccessful attempts to disguise its military facilities to prevent Ukraine from destroying them.
  • Before that, they analysed how sanctions disrupted the supply of key components for the Russian defence industry.
  • The UK MoD also said that Russia was trying to protect its facilities in the port of Novorossiysk from attacks by Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warUkraineRussiadefence intelligence
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
war
Defence Forces kill Russian soldiers building fortifications on southern front – video
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast
Poll finds Ukrainians' opinion on the country's post-war borders
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: