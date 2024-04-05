All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian PM outlines conditions under which foreign troops can be deployed to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 5 April 2024, 18:36
Lithuanian PM outlines conditions under which foreign troops can be deployed to Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal and Ingrida Šimonytė. Photo: Ukrainian government

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė strongly believes that Western military instructors can be deployed to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, provided that proper air defence is in place.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, citing Šimonytė, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Šimonytė noted that Lithuanian military instructors are currently training Ukrainian soldiers in Lithuania and other countries.

Advertisement:

"Could they [Ukrainian soldiers] be trained in Ukraine? With proper air defence, it is certainly possible to manage these risks," she said.

Šimonytė noted that some people have interpreted French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine as a proposal that they should join the fighting.

"There are different forms of assistance or ways of getting involved. I think what President Macron said, and what is key, is that we should not draw red lines for ourselves when on the other side we have a person who has no red lines and who has a nuclear threat and waves it every other day," the Lithuanian prime minister said.

Background:

  • In March, Macron stated that a possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine "cannot be ruled out". He later added that his controversial words had been carefully thought through.
  • Later, commenting on the idea he raised, Macron stressed that if such a scenario were to be implemented, French forces would not go on the offensive against Russia.
  • Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has indicated that he would not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in the long term.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: