All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 10 attacks on Bakhmut front, 16 on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 April 2024, 22:47
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 10 attacks on Bakhmut front, 16 on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia tried 16 times to break through Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front on Saturday, and ten attacks were repelled on the Bakhmut front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 6 April

Advertisement:

Details: Over the day, 50 combat clashes were recorded. In total, Russia launched eight missiles and 83 airstrikes and carried out 37 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia launched air attacks in and around the settlements of Rodionovka in Sumy Oblast; and Ohirtseve, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi and Kutuzivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Liskivshchyna and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Mohrytsia, Nova Huta and Bilovody in Sumy Oblast; and Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, Strilecha and Krasne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions but launched air attacks near the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, particularly Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks near the village of Terny, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than ten settlements suffered artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Luhansk Oblast, and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia attempted, with air support, to improve the tactical situation. Russia also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Sloviansk, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia attempted, with air support, to drive Ukrainian units out of the established borders. Russia also launched airstrikes on the settlements of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Arkhanhelske, Berdychi, Semenivka, Ocheretyne and Skuchne, Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on about ten settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where Russia made 16 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence. Russia launched airstrikes near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Orikhiv front, Russia carried out two attacks, with air support, on Ukrainian defenders’ positions near Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russia also launched an airstrike in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on about 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russia has not abandoned its intention to drive Ukrainian units out from bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnipro. During the day, Russia made two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions. Russian attacks were carried out on more than ten settlements, including Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and the city of Kherson, Zmiivka, Krynky and Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast.

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation attacked 14 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and one Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the Rocket Forces destroyed two clusters of weapons and military equipment, one UAV command point, and one Russian electronic warfare station.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
General Staff
Russians carried out 107 airstrikes on Ukraine over past day – Ukrainian General Staff report
Russians carry out 14 attacks on Kherson front – Ukrainian General Staff report
Russian forces launch chemical attacks more frequently in combat zone in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: