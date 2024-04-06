Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 10 attacks on Bakhmut front, 16 on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

Russia tried 16 times to break through Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front on Saturday, and ten attacks were repelled on the Bakhmut front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 6 April

Details: Over the day, 50 combat clashes were recorded. In total, Russia launched eight missiles and 83 airstrikes and carried out 37 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia launched air attacks in and around the settlements of Rodionovka in Sumy Oblast; and Ohirtseve, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi and Kutuzivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Liskivshchyna and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Mohrytsia, Nova Huta and Bilovody in Sumy Oblast; and Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, Strilecha and Krasne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions but launched air attacks near the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, particularly Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks near the village of Terny, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than ten settlements suffered artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Luhansk Oblast, and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia attempted, with air support, to improve the tactical situation. Russia also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Sloviansk, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia attempted, with air support, to drive Ukrainian units out of the established borders. Russia also launched airstrikes on the settlements of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Arkhanhelske, Berdychi, Semenivka, Ocheretyne and Skuchne, Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on about ten settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where Russia made 16 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence. Russia launched airstrikes near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Orikhiv front, Russia carried out two attacks, with air support, on Ukrainian defenders’ positions near Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russia also launched an airstrike in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on about 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russia has not abandoned its intention to drive Ukrainian units out from bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnipro. During the day, Russia made two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions. Russian attacks were carried out on more than ten settlements, including Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and the city of Kherson, Zmiivka, Krynky and Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast.

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation attacked 14 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and one Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the Rocket Forces destroyed two clusters of weapons and military equipment, one UAV command point, and one Russian electronic warfare station.

