Russians actively use aircraft to support their assaults − Ukrainian General Staff

Russian troops are attacking along the entire frontline, using aircraft to support their assaults, with a total of 71 combat clashes taking place on the front line over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 April

Quote: "The enemy launched eight missile strikes, 93 airstrikes and fired 126 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 10 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed nine attack UAVs."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were attacked by the Russians: Popivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda and Luhivka (Sumy Oblast); Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Okhrymivka, Kupiansk, Sadove, Tabaivka and Cherneshchyna (Kharkiv Oblast); Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Pishchane, Terny, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandropil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Orlivka, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Mykilske in Kherson Oblast.

The Russians shelled more than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts using artillery.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near Berdychi and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences more than 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River and attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops there four times in the last day.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck one command post and seven areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one UAV ground control station, one air defence system, two electronic warfare stations, one storage point and one area where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

