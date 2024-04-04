Tragedy of 128th Brigade: Ukraine's Security Service claims Russia probably located unit by hacking into soldier's phone

The Ukrainian Security Service believes that the Russians obtained information about the date and location of the gathering of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade by hacking a soldier’s phone.

Source: Illia Vitiuk, Head of the Cyber-Security Department at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Now, one of the main versions that explains how the attack was made possible is because of technological penetration. This case demonstrates how dangerous it is to use cyber weapons in military operations."

Details: According to Vitiuk, the Russians most likely gained access to the soldier’s messenger apps by distributing phishing messages.

"We found that one of the devices on which there was a Signal messenger received a message about a specific date and place of gathering of military personnel, where the missile struck later."

Background:

On 4 November, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Russia had struck a group of soldiers of the 128th Brigade in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:00 on 3 November. It was reported that more than 20 soldiers may have been killed. The soldiers were supposedly gathered in one place to be presented with awards in honour of Artillery Day.

On the evening of 4 November, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence to conduct a full investigation into the tragedy.

A three-day mourning period was declared in Zakarpattia Oblast because of this strike.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this tragedy could have been prevented. He stressed that an investigation is underway to provide the families of the deceased soldiers and society with honest answers as to how the tragedy occurred and whose orders were wrong.

On 6 November, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast confirmed the deaths of 19 soldiers from a Russian attack during celebrations near the frontline on 3 November.

