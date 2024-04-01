All Sections
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroy Zhitel jamming system on Zaporizhzhia front – video

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 April 2024, 10:46
Strike moment on Zhitel jamming system on the Zaporizhzhia front. Screenshot: video by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian Zhitel electronic warfare system on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Telegram

Quote: "During reconnaissance operations on the Zaporizhzhia front, operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of Special Operations Forces detected a R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system. 

Operators adjusted the fire on the enemy target from a Rocket Forces and Artillery unit of the Defence Forces. A R-330Zh Zhitel jamming system was destroyed as a result of coordinated efforts."

Details: The SFO posted a video showing the strike on a Zhitel system on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia OblastRussiawarSpecial Operations Forces
