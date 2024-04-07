Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream

Poland’s Agricultural and Food Quality Inspection (IJHARS) in Lublin has issued a ban on the sale on the Polish market of three batches of ice cream totalling 8.48 tonnes imported from Ukraine due to defrosting.

Source: IJHARS on X

Details: "The IJHARS office in Lublin has decided to ban the sale of three batches of ice cream with a total weight of 8,482 kg imported from Ukraine in Poland due to defrosting. The decision is subject to immediate implementation," the statement said.

Earlier today, the IJHARS branch in Poznan banned the sale of a 1,438 kg batch of ice cream imported from Ukraine "due to the absence of a declaration regarding whether it contains the sweetener (aspartame)".

Earlier this week, the IJHARS issued the largest fine in its history of 1.5 million Polish złoty (about US$380,000) to an importer for importing 11,500 tonnes of technical rapeseed and feed wheat from Ukraine as counterfeit products for further use as food.

In addition, the IJHARS issued three decisions banning the sale of a 57,660 kg batch of tomato paste imported from Ukraine "due to the presence of mould in the product".

