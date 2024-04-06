All Sections
Polish aircraft scrambled again

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 05:30
Polish aircraft scrambled again
Photo: Polish Armed Forces

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled both its own and allied aircraft because of Russia's missile strike on Ukrainian territory on the night of 5-6 April. 

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter)

Details: The Polish military warned citizens that flying aircraft may cause noise in the southeastern part of the country.

Quote: "Intense activity of the long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation has been observed tonight, related to the launch of missile strikes on facilities located on the territory of Ukraine.

All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace." 

Subjects: Polandmissile strike
