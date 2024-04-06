Zelenskyy on Polish border blockade: We've built several routes to bypass it

The blockade on the border with Poland. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukraine has built several routes to circumvent the Polish farmers' blockade of the border, but the transit of goods through Poland would be cheaper.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview shown on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our prime minister spoke to the Polish authorities at a government-level meeting. Everyone says they will definitely unblock the borders and help Ukraine. But in the meantime, everyone says we have to do our job.

And we have built several routes to bypass this blockade. Right now, it’s working. It would have been better to go through Poland, transit would have been cheaper for some goods. But we have to start from where we are. We have the sea, the Danube, and we have started working through Moldova and Romania.

I think we have found a solution to this situation in any case."

Background:

In the last few days of March, the government admitted that it did not know how to unblock the border with Poland and there was practically no dialogue going on.

On 2 April, Polish protesters resumed their blockade of lorry traffic at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint, which had been operating normally for several days.

Polish protesters partially resumed allowing lorries to enter Poland at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on 6 April.

