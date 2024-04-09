Russia imitates another attack on ZNPP using FPV-drones

The Russian forces simulated another attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on 9 April using drones. Ukraine reiterates that it does not commit any military action or provocations against the power plant.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in the national 24/7 joint newscast

Details: Yusov stressed that Russia is the aggressor state which had illegally captured a nuclear facility, is illegally holding it, deploys its troops and military equipment there, lays mines on the premises, regularly launches UAVs, including attack and kamikaze drones, as well as mortar attacks and attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Quote: "Today Russia decided to imitate attacks allegedly launched by Ukraine using FPV-drones. The position of Ukraine is clear and unambiguous – we do not conduct any military actions or provocations against nuclear facilities. And the aggressor must leave the nuclear power plant."

Background:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported about the drone attack on the training centre of the Russia-occupied ZNPP, located in its territory, on 9 April.

