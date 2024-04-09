Russians bombard Sloviansk during daytime for first time in a while, wounding three civilians

Russian forces struck Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on 9 April, injuring three civilians.

Source: Vadym Liakh, the Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration



Quote: "The city was hit by enemy strikes - two hits to the industrial zone... Two residents of the community who were outside during the shelling were injured."

Details: Liakh said that the number of attacks in neighbouring districts was increasing. "For the first time in a while, Sloviansk is attacked during the day, and at the rush hour," he said.

At the same time, Filashkin reported that three people, aged 53, 64 and 66, were wounded.

