All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US imposes sanctions on company for transporting Iranian-made weapons to Russia

Andrii SynyavskyiFriday, 5 April 2024, 11:25
US imposes sanctions on company for transporting Iranian-made weapons to Russia
The United States Department of the Treasury building. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States will continue to take action against Iran and its transport companies that ship weapons to Russia and Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East.

Source: US Department of the Treasury, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a statement, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reported that it had imposed new sanctions on Oceanlink Maritime DMCC for its involvement in the transport of Iranian products on behalf of Iran's military.

Advertisement:

Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated that Washington is focused on hampering Iran's ability to finance its terrorist proxies and affiliates and to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The United States will continue to use our full range of tools to target the illicit funding streams that enable Iran’s destabilising activities in the region and around the world," the official noted.

Background: European Pravda reported that NATO currently has no evidence that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran, but the Alliance believes that this will eventually happen.

In March, European Union leaders warned Iran that it would face EU retaliation if it provided Russia with ballistic missiles.

They also urged the European Commission to prepare further sanctions against Iran over its support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAIransanctions
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
USA
If Russia does not support ban on nuclear weapons in space, Putin will face questions – White House
Biden has private talks with Speaker Johnson to help Ukraine
US and allies to double efforts to find resources for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: