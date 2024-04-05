US imposes sanctions on company for transporting Iranian-made weapons to Russia

The United States will continue to take action against Iran and its transport companies that ship weapons to Russia and Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East.

Source: US Department of the Treasury, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a statement, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reported that it had imposed new sanctions on Oceanlink Maritime DMCC for its involvement in the transport of Iranian products on behalf of Iran's military.

Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated that Washington is focused on hampering Iran's ability to finance its terrorist proxies and affiliates and to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The United States will continue to use our full range of tools to target the illicit funding streams that enable Iran’s destabilising activities in the region and around the world," the official noted.

Background: European Pravda reported that NATO currently has no evidence that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran, but the Alliance believes that this will eventually happen.

In March, European Union leaders warned Iran that it would face EU retaliation if it provided Russia with ballistic missiles.

They also urged the European Commission to prepare further sanctions against Iran over its support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

